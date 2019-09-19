Metro Detroit weather: Here's what to expect Friday, this weekend

DETROIT - Your Thursday morning starts with another early taste of Fall with temperatures in the mid 50s in the suburbs, and lower 60s closer to Downtown Detroit.

Skies will be brilliant and bright today with tons of Thursday sunshine and lower humidity once again with that picture perfect high target of 80°F.

It’s another perfect day to do a little yard work, or let the dog take you for a long walk. Winds will be light SE 5-10 mph keeping dry and slightly warmer air pumping into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Friday forecast

We start to feel a little more humidity Friday as we start the day with temps in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be a bit of a battle to see a ton of sun tomorrow as we expect only partly sunny skies with highs close to 80°F but it will feel a few degrees warmer as the winds remain light SSE 5-10 mph.

Hurricane Humberto racing north in the Atlantic Ocean will keep our more stable weather locked into place Friday as showers approach from the south and west.

We’ll see some clouds from those showers but we should remain dry. Our South Zone (south of I-94) will see the best chance for some light rain showers in the late afternoon or evening. We don’t expect much if anything.

Saturday forecast

We are still watching our next significant weather maker moving in this weekend. We should be good to go most of your Saturday with partly cloudy skies, low to mid 80s, and it will be a bit muggy making it feel closer to 90°F.

Sunday forecast

Get ready for a soaker of a Sunday as showers and storms roll in during the mid to late morning and should be at least on and off (a little more on than off) during the day and that will keep highs in the 70s. A few showers may linger into Monday which is the first day of Fall.

The Autumnal Equinox or start of Fall occurs at 3:50 AM Monday! Conditions do cool down next week into the 70s.

