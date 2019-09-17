Metro Detroit weather: Here's what to expect the rest of this week

DETROIT - The clouds will stick around a little longer than we’d like today making for a mostly cloudy Tuesday around Metro Detroit.

Comfortable morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with a little bit of drizzle leaking from low clouds over our area to start the day.

Skies will become partly sunny through the lunch hour and then a gradual clearing through the mid to late afternoon as highs hit the mid to upper 70s with winds ENE 5-10 mph.

The humidity is down a little today, and even more so tomorrow.

Wednesday forecast

Metro Detroit will see a great stretch of summer weather Wednesday through Saturday with tons of sunshine and high temps around 80°F along with great sleeping weather and overnight lows in the upper 50s. In fact, we should easily get into low or even mid 80s Thursday and Friday without a ton of humidity.

Next weather maker

Our next weather maker may arrive Saturday Night, but the models show a good chance of rain and thundershowers Sunday morning. That means the first half of your weekend looks great, but Sunday may very well be a soaker. It’s the last week of Summer -- the Autumnal Equinox (Fall) begins Monday!

