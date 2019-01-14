Metro Detroit weather: Here's what to expect this week

DETROIT - A chilly start to the week, and get ready for a cool week overall, especially toward the end of this week.

Morning lows are in the teens flirting with single digits and not much of a breeze. Still, bundle up!

Skies will be partly sunny becoming mostly sunny most of your Monday around Metro Detroit with highs in the low 30s and winds W 5-10 mph.

Tuesday forecast

Skies will fill with clouds overnight and lows will only dip into the low 20s early on Tuesday. We should see mostly cloudy skies most of your Tuesday with highs again in the low 30s and winds SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday forecast

There is a chance for light snow or a wintry mix including some freezing drizzle overnight into early Wednesday. Most of Wednesday looks mostly to partly cloudy and dry with mid 20s to mid 30s throughout the day.

Thursday and Friday forecast

More clouds move in Thursday with a little bit of light snow Thursday afternoon as temps begin to tumble. Highs will hit the low 30s but cooler toward the weekend.

Friday flurries with temps in the 20s to low 30s and some light snow likely Saturday as temps stay in the cool 20s.

