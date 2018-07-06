Metro Detroit weather: Here's what to expect this weekend

DETROIT - Oh what a relief it is!

Finally, the cooler air is moving in and the heat and humidity are moving out. The cold front is officially passing through SE Lower Michigan early Friday morning and the skies will eventually clear this morning so grab the shades.

Friday forecast

Lows are mainly in the 60s to some upper 50s with highs heading back to near 80 degrees. Many suburbs, especially north of M 59 will likely stay in the 70s all afternoon with bright sunshine and gusty winds at times N 7-17 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

That means the waves on our big lakes will be rough. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory on the shoreline of Lake Huron today meaning high waves and high water may cause flooding and certainly makes boating and swimming a concern.

A Beach Hazard Statement for Lakes Huron, St. Clair, and Erie which means those waves and shoreline flooding will make for dangerous swimming conditions which means you may want to stay out of the those Lakes today.

Saturday forecast

Saturday looks glorious here in Metro Detroit with cooler morning lows in the 50s and highs heading back to near 80 degrees once again. You’ll get tons of sun tomorrow with lighter winds E 5-10 mph and the humidity also continues to give us a much needed break.

Sunday, next week forecast

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer into the mid 80s with light winds and low humidity.

We have a shot at getting near 90 degrees again Monday but that comes with manageable mugginess.

Tuesday we see a dry cold front blowing through which drops temps back into the mid 80s and most of next week looks very dry.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.