Metro Detroit weather: Here's what to expect this weekend

A beautiful but warm start to your Friday with temps in the 60s and low 70s as you head out around Metro Detroit.

Clouds do increase through the mid morning and we do have a chance for a few showers moving through from 11am to 7pm today.

These will be scattered rain showers capable of a brief downpour and some lightning. The showers will be hit or miss and may delay your outdoor activities briefly but don’t cancel those plans.

Rest of the weekend

The weekend will be very warm and muggy around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as highs will be flirting with 90 degrees both days, especially Sunday. Saturday will be bright and warming quickly with upper 80s feeling like low to mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday should get us into the low 90s feeling even warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. No wet weather is expected here until Monday.

Next week

Monday looks to start nice, but will finish with rain and thunderstorms. The heaviest rain will come late into early Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 Monday before the storm chances.

Primary Election Day

Tuesday will start wet but should be drying through the midday turning into a decent Election Day around Metro Detroit. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

