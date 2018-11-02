Metro Detroit weather: Here's what to expect this weekend

A cool and damp start to your Friday with rain showers still moving through and then low clouds and drizzle making your drive a bit slower as you head out.

Temps are in the upper 30s to low 40s this morning and will only warm into the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon.

The showers will move out of the area this morning and with winds NW 5-12 mph, a few lake enhanced showers are most likely in our North Zone this afternoon.

Weekend weather

Most of your Saturday and Sunday will be dry with temps near 50 degrees Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.

Rain should hold off all weekend with clouds to sun Saturday and sun to clouds Sunday.

There is a chance for showers late in the day Sunday, probably after dinner into early Monday.

Next week

Rain will be spotty Monday morning and then drying and clearing a little bit which will allow temps to warm to near 60 degrees.

Rain and scattered thundershowers will also be moving in early Tuesday and then scattered showers throughout the mid to late afternoon.

The rain break in between should allow temps to warm again near 60 degrees.

It's Election Day, so plan on a few drips as you head to the poll, but nothing crazy. Cold air moves in with gusty winds Wednesday through Friday next week.

Temps will fall through the 40s with strong winds late in the week feeling very chilly around Metro Detroit.

