Metro Detroit weather: Here's when rain is expected today

DETROIT - Some patchy fog and/or mist around Metro Detroit this Tuesday morning with temps in the upper 30s to mainly low 40s as you head out.

The roads appear to be in pretty good shape this morning, and we will be mostly dry most of today. Highs will hit the mid 50s with winds N 5-10 mph shifting to the east E 5-12 mph this afternoon and a very slight chance for a shower or two late morning into this afternoon and a better chance for heavier rain and isolated thunder around 7 p.m.

There are more steady soakers heading through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario overnight tonight into early Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday will be an interesting Spring Day with highs heading into at least the upper 60s to low 70s, and even warmer if we get a short window of sun in the afternoon.

We’ll start with lows in the mid 40s and then into the low 70s with heavy rain likely early, which will have an impact on your morning drive, and then a chance for strong to severe storms into the afternoon and early evening.

Marginal risk for severe weather

It will be an "eyes to the skies" kind of day tomorrow as the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a Marginal or weak Risk for Severe Weather. Winds will start cranking tomorrow too with the delivery of warmer air SW 10-25 mph.

Thursday forecast

More showers and storms will come and go Thursday, especially in the afternoon. Look for highs to cool slightly only warming into the mid or upper 60s and then cooling a touch more for the weekend ahead.

Friday forecast

It’s a mostly cloudy Friday in the 60s, and a mostly dry weekend ahead also in the 60s.

Models do show a few showers along the Ohio border Saturday afternoon as something to watch for.

