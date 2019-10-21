Metro Detroit weather: Here's when to expect rain today

DETROIT - It's a dry start to the week, but we have a couple of active days ahead of us starting with later today.

It will be dry and partly sunny through the early afternoon, and then rain chances come into play for all of Metro Detroit. Highs will hit the mid 60s and the winds will become breezy and gusty SE 8-18 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Our rain chances will be on the light and scattered side starting around 2 p.m. and continuing through the evening commute. We will likely see rain and thundershowers with some heavier downpours moving into SE Lower Michigan around 7 or 8 p.m. lasting through midnight or just a bit longer.

Tuesday forecast

We will start Tuesday on the dry side, but a few more showers should develop as winds continue to crank moist air into Metro Detroit through the afternoon hours tomorrow. We should start in the mid 40s to low 50s in the morning, and then highs will only move into the upper 50s to maybe low 60s under only partly sunny skies, depending on the timing of the rain showers. Windy conditions will be a minor issue throughout the day again SW 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph and this could lead to some minor issues around the area with a softened ground.

Wednesday forecast

It looks like Wednesday is a dry day but temps will struggle in the 30s to low 40s early, and then settling in the mid to upper 50s and that's it. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and it will stay breezy yet again WSW 10-20 mph but we should stay dry all day.

Thursday forecast

We may see a few light morning showers Thursday, but most of the day should be dry, although model data is split on the timing of rain chances toward the end of this work and school week. Again, we'll keep it dry for now.

Friday forecast

That means Friday will bring afternoon and evening rain chances with temps in the lower 50s setting us up for a cool weekend ahead. It looks like a bright and dry weekend but temps will struggle a bit in the lower 30s for lows, and highs mainly in the mid 50s.

