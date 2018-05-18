Metro Detroit weather: Here's when it's expected to rain Friday night

DETROIT - A cooler start this Friday morning with more mid and upper 40s to low 50s as you head out under clear to partly cloudy skies.

High clouds will be streaming in today as the first sign of moisture moving in bringing rain chances tonight. We should see some milky sunshine through the high clouds and highs near 70 degrees.

The winds will be an issue ENE 8-18 mph gusting to 25 mph at times and another Lakeshore Flood Advisory impacting parts of The Thumb on the shoreline of Lake Huron, and areas like Gibraltar in Wayne County.

The wind will create big, relentless wave activity that could lead to some shoreline flooding on the east side. Rain showers will be coming in between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. this evening. Some areas of moderate to heavy rain and isolated thunder will sweep through overnight as well.

Saturday forecast

We will wake up to steady rain showers and isolated thundershowers Saturday morning through 8 or 9 a.m. Then, lighter showers through the mid to late morning and some breaks in the action through the early afternoon. We do expect scattered rain and thunder by late afternoon as temps try to heat up making our environment a little unstable.

Keep an eye to the sky around 3 or 4 p.m. Saturday. Temps will be in the mid 70s with lighter winds ESE 5-12 mph.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but mostly dry at least during the day. Highs will depend on cloud cover which means if we don’t get the afternoon breaks in the clouds, upper 60s to low 70s will be as good as it gets. But, if we can clear out for an hour or two, highs should hit mid to upper 70s.

More shower chances move in after sunset Sunday evening and into early Monday. Lingering showers Monday morning, and then partly sunny and low 70s to start next week.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.