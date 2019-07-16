Metro Detroit weather: High humidity, rain chances continue into middle of week

DETROIT - Even with temperatures in Metro Detroit nearly 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday, the higher humidity is more than noticeable. Now that it’s here, it will be around through most of the weekend.

There are also some changes to this week’s impending heat wave.

Showers from what’s left of Tropical Storm Barry will continue to blanket Southeast Michigan on Tuesday evening. Most of it should be garden-variety rain, with a few rumbles thrown in. The severe weather risk will stay to our south, closer to the center of the storm. Lows will be similar to what we woke up to Tuesday morning, in the low 70s.

The rain will let up a bit overnight, but showers will become more numerous heading into the Wednesday morning commute. Then, look for a midday lull before the rain ramps up again in the afternoon. Highs will be closer to normal, in the mid-80s, but it will feel like 90 degrees with our tropical air.

The heat wave will begin in earnest Thursday. Highs will reach 90 degrees, with a heat index in the mid-90s. A late afternoon thunderstorm is likely in spots.

Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days of the stretch, with air temperatures in the mid-90s, which will feel like 105 to 110 degrees. Friday looks dry, with mostly sunny skies, but a thunderstorm is possible Saturday.

Some relief will arrive Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s and heat indices in the low 90s. That’s our best shot at a thunderstorm during the heat wave as well.

The humidity will drop off even more by Monday.

