Metro Detroit weather: High near 40, rain chances tonight

DETROIT - Skies are cloudy but things are drying out with only partly sunny skies expected later on and highs near 40 degrees around Metro Detroit.

Rain chances increase late, late tonight and overnight.

Friday forecast

We should wake up to mainly light rain showers Friday with temps in the mid 30s and a chance for some spotty flakes or wintry mix too. Light rain showers should wrap up by 1 p.m. Friday leading to partly sunny skies and highs bouncing back into the low 40s.

Weekend forecast

The rain chances Saturday are up in the air but it looks like a big storm to our south will throw some moisture our way midday Saturday, so keep the umbrella handy if you’re going to be out and about through the afternoon Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with similar warmth in the low to mid 40s. Cooler air arrives Monday with very light snow chances and we should see another week of temps 35 to 40 degrees next week. The models do show a push of cold air with snow around Metro Detroit for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We’ll have to wait and see.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

