Metro Detroit weather: Higher temperatures for rest of week

DETROIT - After a below zero start Tuesday morning, we've made it through the coldest part of the week, and maybe the rest of the month.

Clouds will decrease overnight and temperatures will fall into the low and mid-20s.

Valentine's Day, Wednesday, doesn't look too shabby. We'll see more sunshine than clouds. Highs will hit the low 40s. There might be a stray evening sprinkle with a few more light showers overnight.

That won't be our warmest day, however. Thursday will get us close to 50 degrees, and possibly right at that number in the South Zone. Another round of showers will arrive by Thursday afternoon. If we see any snow in the forecast, late Thursday night into Friday will be the time, but it will be a widely scattered snow shower with no accumulation.

Behind Thursday’s front, temperatures will take a step backward with early highs near freezing. Clouds will thin late, leading to plenty of sunshine over the weekend.

Saturday’s highs will reach the mid-30s. On Sunday, we'll climb back to the 40s.

Next week looks wet and mild. Even the morning lows will be above freezing in spots.

