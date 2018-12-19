Metro Detroit weather: Highs in the mid 40s

DETROIT - If you enjoyed Tuesday’s sunshine, then you’ll love today’s because we’re going to tack on a few degrees!

Expect mostly sunny skies, except for a more substantial batch of high clouds that may cross the area midday. Highs in the mid 40s (that’s 6 to 7 degrees Celsius for our Canadian friends) will feel very nice compared to yesterday’s highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Increasing clouds tonight, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Thursday forecast

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered light showers developing -- more people won’t get one than will, but we all need to be ready for one. Highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Thursday night, possibly mixing with some wet snowflakes. Lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Rain showers, possibly mixing with wet snowflakes later in the day on Friday. Steady temperatures in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). If you or anybody you know is traveling to or from areas east of Michigan on Friday, be aware that you or they will be dealing with a LOT of rain…possibly enough to cause flooding in some areas. There could also be some air delays at the major east coast hubs.

Rain and wet snow end Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

The Weekend Before Christmas

The weekend looks uneventful. That’ll be a different story at the malls, of course, but at least the weather will cooperate with shoppers and travelers. Expect mostly cloudy skies, but a dry weekend, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) and lows in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius). For those of you celebrating, wishing you a Happy Festivus! If you don’t know what Festivus is, Google it. Good luck with airing your grievances and with your feats of strength!

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Merry Christmas! It’ll be a continuation of our weekend weather for the holiday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) and lows in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius). We won’t get the White Christmas that we want but, as I always say, if we’re not going to have a White Christmas, we might as well have good travel weather around the region, which we will.

After Christmas

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday as Kwanzaa begins, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) and lows Wednesday night in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

The end of Christmas week looks warmer but wetter, with rain chances both Thursday and Friday, and highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

