Metro Detroit weather: Highs near 80°

Another beautiful day on tap for us here in Metro Detroit with Thursday morning temps in the upper 40s to low and mid 50s as you head out. Highs today will be down just a little bit as a dry cold front passes through. Still, highs will hit the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland, and a little cooler on the east side again as the winds NE 5-15 mph gusting over 20 mph at times. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for those on the shoreline of Lake Huron today. Waves could be 4-8 feet on Lake Huron causing some shoreline issues and possible flooding. That also means parts of the Thumb in our North Zone will be closer to 70 degrees today rather than 80 degrees.

Friday will be dry during the day with increasing clouds and cooler air in place as wet weather stays to our south. Skies go from partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s even though some east siders may not get out of the upper 60s. There’s a decent chance for light rain showers Friday Night after 8 or 9pm and through the overnight.

We will wake up to rain showers and isolated thundershowers Saturday morning and the model data shows lingering showers for part of the afternoon too. Overcast skies and afternoon showers coming and going will impact temps as we may struggle to get out of the 60s. If we can dry out by mid afternoon, we may see some low 70s.

Sunday will be mostly dry with a few isolated rain and thundershowers in the mid afternoon. Again, most of us will not see wet weather during the day. So, temps will rebound a bit and hit the mid 70s. Rain chances increase around or just after sunset Sunday evening or later into early Monday. Lingering showers Monday morning, and then partly sunny and low 70s to start next week. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

