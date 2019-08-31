Metro Detroit weather: Holiday weekend weather off to a good start

DETROIT - It’s been a very pleasant Saturday as we kicked off our Labor Day weekend!

Skies overnight will be mostly cloudy, with a scattered light shower possible later at night -- we’ll remain dry for the Tigers and U of M games this evening! Temperatures falling into the 60s during those games, with an overnight low in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with scattered showers around. Some of us may salvage the day without much rain, while others get a light shower or two. If we get any meaningful breaks of sun during the afternoon, there’s a chance we could have a few rumbles of thunder -- best chance for that will be over our South Zone. Just keep an eye on our app’s customizable radar to stay one step ahead of Mother Nature if you have outdoor plans. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a few lingering showers. Lows in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and warmer on Labor Day, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Some models suggest the possibility of a mid-to-late afternoon thunderstorm but, as of right now, I feel that those chances are pretty small. Naturally, I’ll keep a close eye on the developing weather pattern and update you on Sunday.

Partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, becoming breezy and more humid on Tuesday -- but don’t get used to it. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

A strong cold front Tuesday night brings some showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday, with much colder highs behind that cold front -- only in the low 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), but the breezy conditions will certainly make it feel like a taste of fall!

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) -- with some 40s possible in rural areas!

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) -- and lighter wind than on Wednesday, so it’ll be a very pleasant afternoon.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) -- with more 40s possible in rural areas.

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend

This afternoon’s long range models are having trouble with the timing of a cold front next Saturday. It’s not clear yet if that front will come through overnight Friday night, or during the day on Saturday. If the front’s timing is daytime Saturday, then scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Conversely, if it comes through at night, then we’ll keep the Saturday daytime hours dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. It’s quite possible that those of us north of M-59 won’t reach 70 degrees! Stay tuned…

