Metro Detroit weather: Honing in on holiday weekend forecast

Light showers moved into the area this morning, followed by a break with some actually getting some fuzzy sunshine for a short time.

The next big batch of rain is crossing mostly the western half of lower Michigan early this afternoon, so it’ll be just scattered light showers for most of us initially, then shower and thunderstorm chances increase by late afternoon and evening.

Some of us will actually reach 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) for a high…but don’t get used to it, as a cold front will cross the area early this evening. It’ll be a breezy afternoon, with south-southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.

We could get a brief break from the rain after the cold front passes by, but rain will return overnight and the Friday morning rush hour will be a rainy one. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius). Wind will shift to the northwest, at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday

Rain reigns for the first half of our Friday, then we should see it start to break up during the afternoon. With some luck, perhaps we’ll only have scattered light showers left over by the time we head to Good Friday evening services, or our first Passover Seder. Highs Friday will only be in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), quite a change from today’s temperatures.

It appears that we’ll see another break from the rain for a while Friday night, but rain returns once again either late Friday night or first thing Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Saturday

Rain is likely Saturday morning, with the chance that it will move out of the area just in time for those heading to their second Passover Seder Saturday evening. Highs Saturday remain on the cool side…in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Aside from a few possible light showers, a drying trend should continue through Saturday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Easter Sunday now looks dry, with only a very small shower chance. There may be a lot of clouds, but dry is the key word here. And the news gets better: temperatures should rebound into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) for highs.

Have a joyous, wonderful holiday weekend!

