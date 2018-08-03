Metro Detroit weather: Hot and humid conditions return this weekend

DETROIT - Temperatures will continue to rise for the weekend in Metro Detroit, with heat index readings in the low to mid-90s for Saturday and Sunday.

Skies will become mostly clear overnight, with lows in the mid-60s. That, plus calm winds, will allow patchy fog to form closer to daybreak, mainly in our North Zone and closer to the east-side lakes.

An air quality alert and Ozone Action Day are in effect Saturday. People with breathing issues will find their conditions worse with higher levels of ozone. Keep physical activity to a minimum.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is asking residents to do what they can to limit ozone production Saturday. They are asking residents not to cut the grass or fill up gas tanks during the day. Such activities should instead be done early in the morning or late in the evening.

The thermometer will read 88 degrees in the afternoon, but it will feel like temperatures are in the low 90s. This will all be under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be even hotter. Temperatures will reach the low 90s, but it will feel like the mid- and possibly upper 90s by afternoon. Right now, the air quality alert does not extend to Sunday, but that can and probably will change.

Thunderstorm chances will return Monday, but the noticeable heat relief won't arrive until midweek. By Wednesday, we’ll get rid of much of the humidity, and temperatures will return to normal for early August: the low 80s.

