Metro Detroit weather: Hot and humid day

A hot, humid airmass came roaring in Monday afternoon, and we're all feeling it now. Fog developed overnight, which has reduced visibility in some areas this morning, so use some caution during this early Tuesday morning commute as thick fog may sneak up on you. Also watch out for kids at bus stops as you head through your neighborhood.

Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with the heat and humidity will make for a very summer-like day, as temperatures head into the mid-to-upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel like 90 degrees out there (32 degrees Celsius). Wind will blow from the south-southwest at 8 to 13 mph. While there is the small chance that a shower or thunderstorm could pop up late this afternoon, most of us will remain dry during the daylight hours…keep an eye on our FREE Local4Casters app's radar if you have outdoor plans…just in case.

Today's sunrise is at 7:30 a.m., and today's sunset is at 7:15 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms increase tonight, although the best chances appear to be north of 8 Mile…which is where there is also the potential for some severe storms. It will be an uncomfortable, muggy sleeping night, with lows barely making it into the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) by morning. Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Showers and thunderstorm chances continue through the day and Wednesday, although I do not expect any severe weather. Highs will range from the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) near the state line to the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) in our North Zone as a slow moving cold front bisects the area. Keep in mind that temperatures will drop sharply from the 70s into the 60s when it passes through your area…it may end up being warmer when you leave for work in the morning than when you head home from work later in the day.

Showers are likely both early and late Wednesday night, with a break in between. Lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Rain ends and becoming much cooler Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), but possibly only in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius) in rural areas far from the Urban Heat Island.

Mostly sunny on Friday, but highs only reach the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius). It'll be a chilly night at those high school football games!

Weekend Update

Saturday looks mostly sunny…a great day at The Big House as U of M takes on Iowa, and down in Columbus as the Spartans take on those darn Buckeyes. Highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Showers move in Saturday night and extend into Sunday morning. With a bit of luck, perhaps we can dry things out for the afternoon with a bit of sun. Highs in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).



