Metro Detroit weather: Hot Monday with storm chances

We will see patchy fog around Metro Detroit this Monday morning, especially in rural areas and it is dry as you head out.

Skies will start hazy, sunny and it will warm as we start in the mid 60s as you head out this morning and highs should hit the mid to maybe upper 80s. The humidity has been slowly creeping up, so the air temp will feel a degree or two warmer today as you factor in the slightly sticky air moving in.

Storm chances Monday

We do have a chance for a few afternoon showers and storms, and right now the severe threat is across Wisconsin and Western Michigan.

Just keep an eye to the skies after 2 or 3pm. Model data is not convincing as some data draws a better chance for showers stalling out and coming through SE Lower Michigan late tonight or overnight.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be warm and muggy with more scattered rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures may be a little cooler tomorrow due to cloud cover and a few showers, but the humidity keeps pouring in, which means mid 80s will feel more like 90°F tomorrow.

Again, the better bet for showers and storms will be in the peak heat of the afternoon and early evening.

Wednesday

Wednesday is still warm, muggy, and it should be a stormy start. We will see some sun battling back in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday

We will feel the humidity going way down starting Thursday and as a cool front moves through, it may bring a few showers to start the day Thursday. Most of the day looks dry and we will be cooling down slowly into the low 80s.

Weekend lookahead

We may not get out of the 70s Friday and Saturday with low humidity and tons of sun to end the week.

