Metro Detroit weather: Hot temperatures, humidity return this weekend

DETROIT - If you crave heat, you should continue reading.

There wasn't much heat Tuesday, but the humidity is back. It will stick around through midday Wednesday.

Any evening showers will fade around sunset. With the higher humidity levels, it won’t be the most comfortable night ahead. Lows will drop to the mid-60s.

On Wednesday, a cold front will roll through, which will scour out the humidity. It will also trigger a shower or thunderstorm midday, with better chances on the east side. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures will make it to the low 80s with a breezy southwest wind.

Temperatures will remain above normal for the rest of the workweek. They will return to the low 80s on Thursday and the mid-80s on Friday. Both days will be rain-free with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

Then, the weekend will barrel in with 90-degree temperatures and higher humidity. Temperatures will max out at 90 degrees Saturday with a possible thunderstorm.

On Sunday, the thermometer will read 94 degrees in the afternoon, but it will feel like 101 degrees. Monday won’t feel much different.

The heat will relent somewhat next week.

