Metro Detroit weather: How long will this rain stick around?

Rain has been no stranger over the last several days. But the amount of water over the next 48 hours may double April's total so far!

Lakeshore Flood Advisories have been issued for Sanilac and St. Clair counties starting at 8AM Friday. In addition to the rain, strong northeast winds could cause minor flooding along the Lake Huron shoreline Friday and Saturday.

Rain will continue tonight in the form of scattered showers. Thunder isn't out of the questions, but chances are slim and any storm will not be severe. Lows are headed to the low-and-mid 40s.

We'll get soaked for the first half of Friday. Downpours will last through the morning commute, gradually drying out through the lunch hour. A few scattered showers will remain for the second half of the day. Highs will only get to the upper 40s, however.

Saturday will be wet, especially late morning through early afternoon. Highs will be a bit milder, in the low 50s, but still well below normal. Rainfall totals for Friday through early Sunday will top 1 inch in most locations and may reach 2 inches in spots.

Easter Sunday brings us to the mid 60s and is the driest looking day until late next week. We can't completely rule out a sprinkle. But even if one shows up, the bulk of the day will be rain-free.

Next week looks consistent with temperatures, but questions remain with precipitation. There are very different solutions in the long range models, so right now we have slight chances of rain Monday through Wednesday. It’s doubtful we’ll get wet all three days, but which ones bring rain is still up in the air.

