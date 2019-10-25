Metro Detroit weather: How much rain to expect, when it could arrive

DETROIT - TGIF! These stubborn clouds will eventually giddy up and go, but it’s still a few more hours of the glooming look to a sky that looks like it wants to rain.

But, we will keep things dry on your Friday with low to mid 50s and winds NNW 5-10 mph. Those winds are pushing the clouds south and our clearing will go from north to south by mid to late afternoon and we expect dry conditions for your High School Football games and/or any outdoor activities this evening.

It does cool through the 40s this evening so grab that jacket.

Saturday forecast

Saturday starts dry with temps in the mid 30s around Metro Detroit and our clear skies will begin to fill with clouds through the morning and into your afternoon. A big storm to our south will hold off until the late, late afternoon and evening moving up from the south.

Highs will only hit those mid 50s again with light winds ENE becoming ESE 5-12 mph and make sure you have rain gear for both Michigan State (3:30pm Kickoff) and Michigan (7:30pm Kickoff) games with rain overspreading the area by 5 or 6pm if not a little sooner.

We’re talking about a good soaking of 1-2” when all is said and done Sunday morning and we very well could have rain and thunder around late day Saturday which is of concern for The Big House in Ann Arbor during that prime time game against Notre Dame.

Sunday forecast

Rain showers will last into Sunday morning, but they become more scattered after 7 or 8am. Still, lingering showers may linger through lunch before skies begin to clear. So, we’ll salvage at least half of your Sunday with afternoon sun and clouds and highs near 60°F.

Next week

Monday looks quite nice too with partly cloudy skies and another shot at landing in the 60s.

A cold front brings rain chances Tuesday in the 50s, and then you can expect cooler numbers in the 40s by Wednesday lasting the rest of the week.

Computer model data is still split on Halloween Thursday with a one source leaning to a chance for cold rain/snow showers and wind, while another model source keeps us cool and breezy, but dry. We’ll keep you posted and way ahead of the spooky holiday weather as we get closer.

