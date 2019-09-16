Metro Detroit weather: Humid Monday night; foggy Tuesday morning

DETROIT - Sunshine has been hard to come by in Metro Detroit, but it's about to make a big reappearance.

Clouds will hang tough Monday night. Even when they start to break up in the evening, we'll get a reinforcing shot of Lake Huron air that will keep us overcast overnight.

We still might see some areas of fog toward daybreak, but not everywhere. Lows will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s. Conditions will will range from noticeably humid to muggy Monday night.

We'll walk out the door to clouds Tuesday morning, but some sunshine will come by the afternoon. Highs will stay a bit above normal, in the mid- and upper 70s.

Skies will be mainly clear by Tuesday night and stay that way through the end of the workweek. That will translate into plenty of sunshine during the daylight hours for Wednesday through Friday.

The muggy air will leave with the clouds late Tuesday but will start creeping back over the weekend, so our last weekend of summer will still feel like summer. In fact, highs will be running about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Most of the weekend looks dry, as well. A thunderstorm is possible Sunday but, right now, it appears to be a slim chance.

Track the radar

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.