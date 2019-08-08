Metro Detroit weather: Humidity drops heading into fantastic weekend

DETROIT - Other than a gusty wind, we are enjoying some beautiful summer weather in Metro Detroit. The question is: How long will it last?

Humidity started dropping earlier Thursday and will continue to do so into the night. It might be a bit breezy for a deck dinner, but it will be a pleasant night for sleeping. Lows will drop to the 50s. Check the 4ZONE Forecast page to see what temperatures will be like when you wake up Friday morning. Winds will die down after sunset.

Friday and Saturday look fantastic. Temperatures will be close to normal, with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Sunday might be a different story. A warm front will cross the area during the afternoon. Right now, it looks as if we’ll remain dry, but we’ll have to monitor that front. It will boost temperatures a few degrees, but humidity should stay in check until Monday.

That’s when muggy weather will return, at least for a couple of days. We’ll dry out and cool down even more by the end of next week.

