Metro Detroit weather: Icy patches possible as temperatures drop well below freezing

DETROIT - A lot of Metro Detroit residents had to drive through snow and rain Monday morning, and as temperatures drop solidly below freezing, icy patches could pose a problem for Tuesday's commute.

Expect cloudy, breezy and colder conditions Monday night as snow showers diminish through the early evening. Lows will drop to the low and mid-20s. Winds will make it feel like the low and mid-teens. Icy spots might be around on untreated roads, but main highways should be less slick.

Winds will stay elevated throughout the day Tuesday with limited sunshine. Highs will get barely above freezing in most spots.

The middle of the week will be consistently cold with plenty of clouds. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-20s with temperatures peaking just above freezing in the afternoon. A Thursday afternoon flake or two is possible, but there’s not much moisture with that system, so no major headaches are expected.

Temperatures will start trending up Friday as highs reach the upper 30s. Skies will stay cloudy and dry.

Expect even warmer temperatures for the weekend, but that will just get us near normal for early December, which is the low to mid-40s. Unfortunately, rain will be around both days, especially Saturday.

By the way, 2018 is already the seventh-wettest year on record in Detroit, and we might climb up the ladder with this weekend’s rain.

Temperatures will cool down again early next week.

