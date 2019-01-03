Metro Detroit weather: Icy start Thursday, then another warm-up

DETROIT - It's an icy start to your Thursday morning around Metro Detroit, mostly in your neighborhoods and side streets.

Rain, snow, and freezing rain from Wednesday is still frozen and icy on many of the paths you take early on. Most of the highways and well-traveled roads are in better shape. Cloudy skies through the morning and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s will feel like teens to low 20s on your bare skin.

Bundle up! Clouds will be moving through all morning and it could be mid to late afternoon before we get into the sunshine.

Highs will warm into the mid and possibly upper 30s today and we are just getting warmed up -- literally. You can expect breezes WSW 5-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph at times keeping a cold feel to the air all day.

Friday forecast

We will be in the mid 40s Friday with a few neighborhoods possibly hitting 50 degrees! The sunshine will be with us all day as some high clouds will be coming and going and could filter out some sunshine keeping those highs just shy of 50 degrees tomorrow.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be a very similar day with sun and a few high clouds with highs 45 to 50 degrees.

We won’t be quite as warm Sunday as a dry cool front moves through and highs should stick in the lower 40s with an increase in high clouds. Those clouds signify a change on the way -- again. Look for rain and possibly a wintry mix Monday morning turning to plain rain most of the day as you head back to work and school. Highs Monday stay in the low to mid 40s and cooler air fills in Tuesday which means a little wintry mix could turn back into light snow early next week. Stay tuned!

