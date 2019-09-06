Metro Detroit weather: Ideal conditions for football, cider mills this weekend

DETROIT - It's looking like a cider mill and football weekend in Metro Detroit. Get ready for even cooler temperatures over the next few days.

Friday's rain is mostly gone. There's still a small chance at a stray shower in the evening. Otherwise, it will be seasonably cool with lows near 60 in the Metro Zone. A lot of Friday's clouds will hang around into the night.

On Saturday, those clouds will remain through the morning, with some limited morning sun. More breaks will come in the afternoon. Highs will stay below normal in the low 70s.

Sunday will be even cooler, with highs staying in the 60s, and that will be with mostly cloudy skies. There's a breakdown of those numbers on our 4ZONE page.

The weekend definitely has a football feel. Both Michigan and Michigan State have home games on Saturday. There won't be any major weather speed bumps for the players. Fans might have to dress a bit cooler, especially in East Lansing.

Summer isn't dead yet. Not only will we get above normal next week, but the mid-80s look realistic for at least two days. Thunderstorms are possible midweek and likely by next Friday. Then, temperatures will moderate to seasonal numbers for next weekend.

