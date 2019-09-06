Metro Detroit weather: Increasing clouds with a few showers today

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday, Motown!

Feels like fall, again, with a hint of rain this afternoon. Sunshine returns for the weekend, and it gets a bit warmer next week

Friday morning will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and cool. Temps start in the 50s with dry roads for school buses and motorists. Jackets or pullovers may be needed to stay warm and comfortable while walking or at the bus stop

Sunrise is at 7:04 a.m. ET.

Friday afternoon becomes warmer but cloudier. A weak frontal system brings scattered sprinkles and showers shortly after lunch. Highs will be near 75 degrees. Drivers need to be a bit more cautions on wet roads.

Friday evening will have lingering showers and it will be mild. Temps near 70 degrees by kickoffs of Friday night football games.

Sunset is at 7:59 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. No need for air conditioners, again.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. The 12 noon Michigan football game versus Army should have beautiful weather at The Big House in Ann Arbor. Afternoon temps in the low and mid 70s. Michigan State's evening game will be dry with temps in teh 60s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday become warmer with highs closer to 80 degrees and a chance of showers.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.