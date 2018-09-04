Metro Detroit weather: Intense heat continues until cold front comes Thursday

DETROIT - Another sizzler lies in store Wednesday for Metro Detroit. Plus, we’re watching Tropical Storm Gordon as it lumbers toward the Gulf Coast.

Any thunderstorm that shows up early Tuesday evening won’t last very long. Skies will become mainly clear overnight, but with the stifling humidity, temperatures will only fall to the low 70s.

A heat advisory is in effect for mainly our Metro Zone and will continue through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday will feel very similar to Tuesday, with high temperatures near 90 degrees and heat index readings close to 100 degrees. The difference will be in thunderstorm coverage. As a cold front approaches, showers and thunderstorms will be likely in the evening. There's a marginal risk that the storms will become severe.

Most of the wet weather will exit before the commute, but the cold front will still be hanging around for the first part of Thursday. Don't be surprised to see a shower during the drive to work and school.

Highs on Thursday will only reach the mid-70s. It will still be muggy through the early evening, with much drier air arriving at night.

Friday and Saturday will seem like a vacation, with cooler, less humid air. Highs will be below normal, in the mid-70s. Both days will remain dry.

Then, all eyes will focus on Gordon, or what’s left of it by the weekend. Right now, it looks as if remnants from that storm will peel off to the east before they get here. But they still might be close enough to bring rain and a rumble by Sunday.

Temperatures will slowly rise next week, but the blanket of Gulf Coast humidity we’re dealing with this week won’t be returning.

