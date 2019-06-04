Metro Detroit weather: Isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday

DETROIT - Breezes will pick up helping us warm into the mid or even upper 70s today.

Those winds bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and we cannot rule out a late afternoon shower or two moving up from the south, but most of us won’t see much -- yet.

Wednesday forecast

We expect rain and isolated thundershowers around through the morning hours tomorrow, possibly lingering into the early afternoon. In fact, one model this morning shows a line of showers and storms barreling through Metro Detroit Wednesday afternoon.

So, it’s something to keep an eye on tomorrow as we should be good to go after school for your outdoor plans. Highs will keep climbing into the upper 70s, but low 80s will be dependant upon some afternoon clearing Wednesday and that will be a bit of a struggle.

Thursday forecast

Your weather gets very pleasant as we hit the second half of this week starting with Thursday’s return to at least some sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will hang in the mid 70s Thursday under partly sunny skies, and how about another shot at 80°F Friday with tons of sun coming your way.

The weekend looks mostly dry with a chance for showers late Sunday and especially Monday of next week.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

