Metro Detroit weather: It's a great day to walk around aimlessly outside

DETROIT - It's going to be a gorgeous day in Metro Detroit.

It was a bit chilly this morning, hopefully you threw that jacket on before heading out. It'll be much nicer when you leave work this afternoon.

It's sunshine galore in Metro Detroit on Thursday, with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s through the day.

Th warmest part of the day will be between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., so maybe take a walk outside and stare at some trees and take in some fresh spring air before it inevitably turns back to winter.

There's a ZERO percent chance of rain, so leave that umbrella in the messy trunk of your car.

Sunset today is at 8:26 p.m.

Friday will bring us rain but next week will bring us 70s! Here's the latest forecast from Local 4 Caster Brandon Roux.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.