Metro Detroit weather: Lake effect snow showers tonight, weekend warm-up coming

Another March day, another winter day.

After morning lows that even dropped to near zero (-18 degrees Celsius) across parts of the area, temperatures this afternoon remained well below average, with the wind keeping wind chills in the single digits (-14 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Spring officially arrives two weeks from now, but Mother Nature hasn’t received the memo yet.

If we could just get to average temperatures, we’d all be so much happier. But don’t worry…that’s on the way.

Tonight

First, we have scattered snow showers to deal with this afternoon and evening. This afternoon’s should remain mostly light, and result from the Lake Michigan lake effect. This evening’s snow showers, however, could become briefly robust ahead of an advancing cold front.

The snow showers will end by 3:00 a.m., and skies will begin clearing after that. Lows won’t be as cold as this morning, but they’ll still be quite cold and well below average: dropping into the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius). Southwest winds at 8 to 12 mph will shift to the northwest after the cold front passes by.

Thursday

Mostly sunny on Thursday. We’d call this a splendid mid-winter day, except for the fact that it’s not mid-winter. Still, the sunshine will look and feel nice, even with highs only reaching the upper 20s to near 30 degrees (-2 to -1 degree Celsius). West wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 6:59 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 6:30 p.m.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Mostly cloudy on Friday, as the next snow-producing storm system this time passes well to our south.

A couple of computer models actually bring some light snow as far north as the state line, so don’t be surprised if you see a few flakes down that way…but it will be a bone-dry day for almost all of us.

Highs, however, will rebound into the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius).

Saturday and Sunday

Any partial sunshine early Saturday will be replaced by increasing clouds as the day progresses. Some rain is possible very late in the day, but most of the daylight hours should be dry. Highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius). The wind will increase during the afternoon and into Saturday night.

Rain is likely Saturday night…not good news for our date night plans. In fact, we could pick up three-quarters of an inch of rain…so areas normally prone to flooding (such as Hines Drive, which is in a flood plain), could see some water accumulate. Temperatures Saturday night will rise into the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Earlier this week, we were expecting the mild temperatures to extend into the day on Sunday, but the approaching cold front now appears to cross the area in the morning, so that’s going to be a no-go.

Instead, temperatures will probably fall to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius) Sunday morning, and then hold nearly steady through the day.

Still, 40 degrees will still feel a lot better than what we’ve experienced the first three days of this week.

As for rain, there may be some showers still around first thing Sunday morning ahead of the front, but they will move out as the front progresses east of us.

While a scattered snowflake cannot be categorically ruled out in the late afternoon, at this point we’re keeping the afternoon dry, although it will become windy. In fact, if we get any sunshine (which increases mixing in the lower atmosphere), wind gusts could approach or exceed 40 mph.

The time change is this weekend

Remember…this weekend we set our clocks AHEAD one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

This is the more important of the two time changes because, if you forget to change your clocks, you’ll be one hour LATE for whatever you have planned Sunday morning. Yes, we lose an hour of sleep, but that’s easily managed by going to bed a little earlier Saturday night. Plus, we shift one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening…we love having that daylight on our warm summer evenings, don’t we?

Also, please remember that it is called Daylight Saving Time, NOT Daylight Savings Time. We don’t know why so many people put an “s” on the end of “saving.” Perhaps it’s the same reason old-timers called Ford “Fords” and Meijer “Meijers”.

Next week

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with some snow showers possible. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday…this will be a great day, with highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday…a shower may be possible toward the end of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are possible on Thursday, with highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Snow showers are possible on Friday, with highs falling back into the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).



