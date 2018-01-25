Metro Detroit weather: Last cold day of the week

DETROIT - It’s the last cold day of the week and we are waking up to temps in the 20s with some wind chills in the teens although the winds are on the lighter side.

Skies are cloudy and the clouds are trying to squeeze out a few snow showers and watch out for freezing drizzle. This would be light rain or drizzle that would freeze on contact of any surface. There isn’t much threat but a few isolated areas may see freezing drizzle mixing in with flurries.

Otherwise, only a few flurries through the day and skies will thin out by mid afternoon. So, skies become partly sunny to partly cloudy late in the day with highs in the mid 30s and winds SW 5-12 mph.

Weekend weather forecast

The Winter Blast weekend in Detroit looks pretty nice. It will be warmer and breezy Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will begin to whip around by afternoon S 10-20 mph and a few neighborhoods may hit 50 degrees. Overcast skies will fill in as we head into the late evening ahead of scattered wet weather to start your weekend.

Saturday

Saturday morning will be wet mainly east of I-275 and it looks like rain with morning temps in the upper 30s. We may see a light mix, but morning rain showers early and then cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny and warm into the afternoon. It stays breezy and highs are again in the mid to upper 40s or warmer one last day.

Sunday

Cooler air arrives Saturday night and Sunday morning and we may get a few flakes or flurries with temps in the 30s all day. A slightly better chance for light snow Monday. Track temperatures and our next rain and snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

