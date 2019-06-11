Metro Detroit weather: Less sunshine, more showers on the way

DETROIT - Today took the gold medal for this week but Wednesday will take the silver.

For the rest of tonight, expect puffy daytime clouds to fade, leaving us mostly clear overnight. Lows are headed to the mid-50s.

Temperatures will be nearly identical Wednesday, but we will see less sunshine in the afternoon. We’ll start seeing showers by Wednesday night, but there will plenty of that around on Thursday.

There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Thursday will suck (can I write that? Well I did). Lets start with the rain. Right now most of it will fall on either side of the morning commute, which may be the driest part of the forecast.

Late Thursday morning and afternoon and evening will bring the widest spread precipitation. We should be dry by sunset. But rainfall totals will top 1” in spots, mainly along the east side. Winds will be another issue, gusting near 30 mph by evening. And temperatures won’t make it out of the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Friday takes us back to the good stuff, with mostly sunny skies and mid 70-degree highs.

There will be rain and a possible storm around this weekend. Right now, it looks like it will be centered on Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. But a scattered shower may show up outside of that time, too. Highs will remain in the 70s.

Not many changes are on top for next week, just slightly warmer temperatures.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.