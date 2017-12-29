Metro Detroit weather: Light evening snow approaches

DETROIT - The 4 Live Radar is tracking an area of snow rounding the end of Lake Michigan. Most of the snow will stay south of us, but expect light evening snow, mainly from Detroit and to the south.

Accumulations will be less than an inch. Any snow should be wrapped up shortly after midnight.

Lows Friday night will be similar to those Thursday night, with numbers in the low teens.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Gusts might reach 30 mph at times during the morning. A few snow showers will reappear in the afternoon and evening and will affect mainly our North Zone, with minimal accumulation.

Beyond that, it's cold and dry through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the low to mid-teens with lows near zero. Expect winds to stay noticeably breezy through the first part of next week (or year). That will keep wind chills below zero for a good portion of the day, including New Year’s Eve. Our 4ZONE Forecast page has wind chills for midnight Jan. 1.

The next chance of accumulating snow will be Wednesday. That has the potential to cause us to bring out the shovels once again.

