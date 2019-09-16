Metro Detroit weather: Light morning rain, warm afternoon temps

Good Monday morning! We are under a pretty persistent deck of clouds this morning, and those clouds won't fade away during the day. We have a few light rain showers this morning and patchy fog around Metro Detroit this morning and that will be the case through about 8am. Then, it's mostly cloudy and a bit muggy most of the day with highs in the mid to maybe upper 70s with light winds N 5-10 mph. We will get some hazy sunshine trying to bust through but it's a struggle, and a few light afternoon showers are possible during the warmest parts of the day. The showers aren't much to worry about and will not have a big impact on your mid or late afternoon plans.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the early morning hours with lows Tuesday in the upper 50s to low 60s. Have no fear, we do get the sunshine back tomorrow. Skies will go from partly to mostly sunny as we try to warm up, but the humidity will take a dive and highs should hold in the upper 70s with more and more sunshine mixed with a few clouds coming and going and a gentle breeze ENE 5-10 mph.

It's a gorgeous stretch of weather Tuesday through Saturday with dry and warm conditions taking hold. Most of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will be seeing and feeling high temps near 80°F Wednesday through the weekend with more sunshine than clouds through that stretch. The models show a decent chance for showers and storms rolling in late, late Saturday night or Sunday morning and we'll keep an eye on that as we get closer. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.