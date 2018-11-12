Metro Detroit weather: Light rain, snow possible Monday; snow expected overnight

DETROIT - A chilly start to your Monday with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s as you head out under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

There’s not much of a breeze and that means no serious wind chill concerns as we stay sub-freezing through about 9 a.m. Skies stay mostly cloudy most of the day and dry until the late afternoon or evening.

There is a pool of cooler air diving in from the northwest meeting up with some moisture moving up from the south and west. Dry air may win the opening battle around 4 or 5 p.m., but we may have a few light rain and/or snow showers around that time with highs near 40 degrees midday and then falling slowly in the afternoon.

Snow chance Monday night

The better chance for snow comes late tonight and overnight and many of us may wake to an inch or 2 on the ground Tuesday morning.

Morning snow may be done by the time you hit the road, but it may still be sloppy during your Tuesday morning drive. A slushy inch or 2 on the ground will be melting as the wet weather shuts off and the wind kicks up all day tomorrow WNW 7-17 mph gusting 15-25 mph at times.

Skies will start cloudy and become partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s through the afternoon feeling colder with that breeze.

Wednesday, Thursday forecast

Wednesday and Thursday look to be mostly dry and cool with teens and 20s Wednesday morning and then highs in the mid to maybe upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. Skies start clear and cold Thursday, but clouds fill in throughout the day.

Wintry mix late Thursday

Another wintry mix moves in late Thursday and early Friday with what could be another glancing blow of snow. Thursday highs will be near 40 degrees but the timing of the moisture brings that snow threat back in early Friday.

We’ll keep an eye on this end of the week storm as we get more data. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.