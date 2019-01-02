Metro Detroit weather: Light snow, chance for freezing rain this afternoon, evening

DETROIT - Highs will struggle today under cloudy skies and we should see low to maybe mid 30s with winds ESE 5-10 mph.

Snow showers will be most likely north of M-59 this afternoon and then that light snow will drift over Metro Detroit this evening.

There is a chance that we see a brief period of freezing rain which would lead to some ice glazing streets and tree limbs. This should be mainly light snow of less than an inch later tonight and early overnight.

Thursday forecast

Thursday may start cloudy, but we will battle back with some afternoon sunshine. Morning lows in the mid 20s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s depending on the amount of sun as the day goes on. Wind will start picking up midday WSW 5-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph in the afternoon.

Friday forecast

We should hit the low 40s again Friday with tons of sun after a cool start in the upper 20s. This warming trend builds through the entire weekend ahead as we anticipate more sunshine which means it will be warmer and dry. Highs Saturday may flirt with 50 degrees and then mid 40s Sunday.

We should see light rain on Monday coming and going all day, and then a wintry mix Tuesday next week.

