Metro Detroit weather: Light snow showers ahead as temperatures continue to drop

DETROIT - We get a lot of feedback from people about winter, and while some people love it, the majority would rather not have to drive in snow. By that standard, this boring forecast isn't just OK, it's actually great news for holiday shoppers. The weather certainly won’t be an excuse not to support our local businesses this holiday season.

Flurries and light snow showers this afternoon should wane this evening, and skies may even become partly cloudy for a few hours before clouds start increasing again overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius) initially, then rise a bit later at night as the blanket of clouds moves in. Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday is a day of transition from the cold air we’ve had this week to an even colder air mass. The front edge of that colder air is the cold front, and it should cross the area during the afternoon.

The most numerous snow showers will be ahead of the front, but some scattered lake-effect snow showers are possible behind it. Most of the area won’t see much snow -- perhaps one or two tenths of an inch -- with the best chance to possibly get a half inch being north of I-69.

Temperatures should rise into the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) by early afternoon, and then start falling behind that front. Southwest wind ahead of the front will shift to the west behind it, at 10 to 20 mph.

Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, and this will probably be our coldest day of the season thus far, with highs only in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

If you haven’t put up those Christmas lights yet, or still have leaves and yard work to do, then consider it “mission accomplished” this weekend as we’ll have mostly sunny skies both days, with highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius) on Sunday. Yes, it’ll be chilly, but there’s an app for that. Actually, just kidding -- there’s no app to make you warmer. Just dress in layers which, combined with the sunshine, will do the trick.

Boring is OK

It looks as if we’ll keep the sunshine all the way through next Wednesday, with highs generally in the mid to upper 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius).

The next chance for rain appears to be on Thursday and, right now, we don’t see any snowstorms (for us) on the horizon through Dec. 20. That’s great news for holiday shopping and travel although, by the 20th, we’ll start hearing requests for a White Christmas. All we can say at this point is stay tuned.

