Metro Detroit weather: Light snow showers expected Wednesday

DETROIT - Another cool and cloudy start to your day with Wednesday morning temps in the mid 20s feeling more like upper teens and low 20s with a light breeze.

The winds will pick up through the morning WSW 5-15 mph and that will keep pumping lake effect clouds our way and a few light snow showers or flurries flying around Metro Detroit on and off all day.

The snow won’t stack up to much but as always, may make things a little slippery on the roads. Highs will halt in the low to maybe mid 30s but will feel 5-8 degrees cooler with that breeze.

Thursday weather forecast

Light snow showers Thursday morning won’t stack up to much either, but may be a little heavier in spots making for a slick morning commute for some of us. Models show snow breaking up into scattered snow bands meaning it may be hit and miss with the snow in the morning.

Light snow showers are likely through tomorrow afternoon, and then a little wintry mix is possible in the mid afternoon as highs hit the mid 30s. Winds WSW 7-17 mph will make it feel much cooler as actual air temps may be warm enough for a little rain to mix in by 1 or 2pm.

Friday weather forecast

Get ready for even cooler conditions for Friday and the weekend ahead. We will likely start Friday and Saturday mainly in the teens with highs struggling to hit 30 degrees. Clouds may take a while to clear Friday and that will be the variable for high temps.

We do expect tons of sun all weekend with low 30s Saturday and mid to maybe upper 30s Sunday. Most of next week looks dry and a little warmer as we start flirting with 40 degrees again.

