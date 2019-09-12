Metro Detroit weather: Lingering morning showers, cooler today

DETROIT - Some lingering showers may greet you as you head out and about this Thursday morning, and roadways are wet regardless.

Morning temps are in the mid 60s to upper 60s and won’t warm up much today, but those shower chances will linger with low clouds, fog, and drizzle also likely through mid morning.

Most of your Thursday is cloudy but dry around Metro Detroit and highs will only hit the lower 70s this afternoon with a cooling breeze NNE 5-15 mph with some stronger gusts through the afternoon.

Friday severe weather risk

We have been put under a Marginal Risk for severe storms Friday, and we should have two rounds or showers and storms to end the work and school week. A few lighter late morning and early afternoon showers will be sliding in from the west although models show a lot of that moisture drying up as it moves in.

With some midday sun, highs will hit the lower 80s and feel a few degrees warmer as the humidity pours in, and wind start cranking and destabilizes the skies around us. A line of thunderstorms will move through in the mid-afternoon and these storms could produce damaging winds, heavy downpours, and deadly lightning.

We’ll have to keep an eye to the skies before Friday night high school football games but conditions do improve through the evening.

Weekend weather

The weekend is looking better and better with a cooler conditions Saturday morning waking up mainly in the upper 50s and then sun and clouds will take temps into the mid to upper 70s.

We’ve removed rain chances from Sunday as models this morning show wet weather staying just west of us, allowing Metro Detroit to warm into the lower 80s. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

