Metro Detroit weather: Long-lasting snowstorm ahead this weekend

DETROIT - Temperatures will take a tumble Thursday night leading to bitterly cold wind chills by morning.

Evening snow showers will dry out quickly, then clouds will thin and temperatures will drop. Lows will be in single digits with wind chills at minus 10 to minus 15 degrees by daybreak.

Temperatures will struggle to hit 20 degrees while wind chills will barely turn positive in the afternoon. We'll get sun to start the day and clouds to finish.

Snow will arrive Saturday, but it won’t be a hit-and-run storm. Right now, it appears we’ll see snow from midday Saturday through Sunday evening. Accumulations should be between 3 and 6 inches.

It will be a long duration event lasting nearly 36 hours from start to finish. We won’t see continuous snow that entire time, as there will be breaks between the bursts. Temperatures will be milder, but highs will only reach the upper 20s.

Next week will be consistently cold. Another shot of snow could arrive late Tuesday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on the location and amount of snow.

