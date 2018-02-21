Metro Detroit weather: Long stretch of rain finally ends

DETROIT - Rainfall has finally ended, leaving totals of 1-3 inches across southeast Michigan. The flood watch has been canceled, but flood warnings for various rivers and creeks continue. Click the red bar at the top of the home page for the latest updates.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight, but with temperatures in the low to mid-20s, all of Wednesday's standing water will be freezing overnight. Sidewalks and untreated roads will be slick through the morning commute.

We'll rise above freezing before lunch on Thursday on our way to highs in the upper 30s. That will be our coolest high until the end of next week and our only completely dry day until Monday. The only exception to that sweeping generalization is a possible snowflake in our South Zone, especially in southern Monroe County during the morning.

Rain returns early Friday. It may begin as freezing rain, but will quickly turn to liquid by mid-morning. It won’t be heavy and it won’t last all day, so any impact on existing rivers and creeks should be minimal. Late Saturday and early Sunday, we’ll get another dose of rain. Three-day totals from Friday through Sunday will be much less than an inch.

Early next week is shaping up pretty nicely for late February. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday through Wednesday, with above-normal highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

