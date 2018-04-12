Metro Detroit weather: Major winter storm still headed toward Michigan

DETROIT - More sunshine than expected this afternoon combined with southwest winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph has boosted temperatures in some areas well above the 70 degree mark (21 degrees Celsius). What a day! The forecast into the weekend remains fairly simple from a basic meteorological standpoint, but pinning down the exact details is extremely challenging as will be discussed below.

Our Thursday evening will be dry (finally…a milder, dry evening for all of you little league coaches), but a few showers are possible afternoon midnight, particularly across the northern half of our area. Lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming northeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Friday (TGIF!) will be a day of significantly different weather across parts of our area, as a front – the dividing line between the warm and cold air – will potentially split the area in half. South of the front, expect clouds with a bit of sun, and only a very small shower chance, with highs in the 60s (16 to 20 degrees Celsius). North of the front, there’s a better chance of seeing some showers, with much cooler highs only in the low to mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius). Wind south of the front will be from the southwest, and wind north of the front will be from the northeast – at 8 to 13 mph.

It is impossible, and beyond the capability of ANY meteorologist, to tell you today exactly where that front will straddle the area tomorrow. Anybody who tries is just offering a best guess. Will it stop moving north at I-94? 8 Mile? M-59? We just can’t pin this down that exact, except to say that it’ll be somewhere in the middle to lower third of the metro area. The one thing that comes to mind just from experience is that warm fronts have a tough time moving north around here early in the spring due to the very cold Great Lakes, so that may play a factor and limit how far north the front goes…or perhaps even limit how far north the front goes in the eastern part of the area, while it surges north across our western area. It’ll be interesting to watch this play out Friday.

Friday’s sunrise is at 6:56 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 8:13 p.m.

Showers and even some thunderstorms are possible Friday night, with heavy downpours possible. Lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely on Saturday, with highs only near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), and even cooler as you head north of the metro area.

Rain may diminish a bit by late afternoon Saturday into Saturday night, but a resurgence of moisture will increase that rain toward dawn Sunday. Lows Saturday night in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely on Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Rain and snow showers are likely on Monday, with breezy highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

This time, our cool down is temporary (unlike the first two weeks of this month), with highs after next Tuesday in the low to mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Up North winter storm

If you are heading up north this weekend, travel could be quite hazardous depending upon where and when you go. First of all, here are some maps to show you the evolving weather pattern into Sunday morning (that’s as far out this high-resolution computer model goes – we’ll have additional maps for Sunday in tomorrow’s article). And by the way, we feel strongly that the model is way overdoing how far south the ice is on Sunday morning…that area should end up being much farther north…probably well north of I-69.

The purple is ice, with freezing rain a definite problem to monitor. This map shows the approximate location of where ice will be a problem this weekend. Notice that ice is possible in northern Sanilac County…that is why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that extends that far south.

Farther north in the colder air, it’s going to be snow, and lots of it. Here’s what one high-resolution computer model is projecting:

Even if this model is overdoing things a bit, it’s still going to be very messy travel. If you plan to be on the road in central or northern lower Michigan this weekend, you’d better think carefully about those plans. Make sure you have food, blankets and water in the car in case you get stranded. And of course, have the FREE Local4Casters weather app downloaded on your phone so you can keep track of the radar (remember that our radar is color coded on the app, just like we have on TV, so you can see where the rain, ice and snow is falling). It’s also very important to follow us on Twitter (@PGLocal4 and @Local4Casters) for personalized updates.

