Metro Detroit weather: Major winter storm to dump up to 9 inches of snow this weekend

DETROIT - We're in for a wallop this weekend!

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for south of 8 Mile. North of 8 Mile, a Winter Weather Advisory will take effect overnight. Both the warning and advisory run from 3 a.m. through midnight Friday. Total accumulation will range from 2 inches near the thumb to 9 inches along the Ohio state line. These totals are only through Friday. And it’s just the start of our end-of-week snow marathon.

Expect snow to begin after midnight tonight and continue through Friday evening. This will make the morning commute difficult, but the evening commute will be dangerous.

There will be another burst of accumulating snow during the day Saturday. That could add an additional 1-2 inches to areas primarily south of 8 Mile. There’s still some question of timing with this round. Some data suggests it may come directly on the heels of Friday’s snow. But it could also be delayed until the middle of Saturday.

Even more snow arrives Sunday. There’s a bit more uncertainty how much of this will impact us. The core of Sunday’s system will remain to our south and east. So it appears the higher totals Sunday will be in our Metro and South Zones. When you add all three events together, a good chunk of the area will end up with more than a foot of snow.

Beyond Sunday, temperatures moderate a bit. We’ll spend at least a few hours above freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our 10-Day Forecast has all the numbers.

