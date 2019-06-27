Metro Detroit weather: Making it to 90 degrees, storms possible

DETROIT - Happy Friday, Motown!

There's an excellent chance that temperatures in Metro Detroit will make it to 90 degrees Thursday. There's also a pretty good chance of storms. It will continue to be hot with storms possible for the first half of the weekend.

Sunday will be calm, with good pool weather.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Friday morning will be warm and humid. Temperature wills start in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Many Detroiters will have dry roads going to work, summer school or summer champ.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m. ET.

Remember to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen Friday afternoon. Temps will be near 90 degrees or higher with a heat index of 95 degrees or higher. Water is the best beverage and we must never leave our children or pets in unattended vehicles. That said, enjoy the heat with a trip to the beach or the pool, if you can.

There is a chance of afternoon showers and storms, especially after 2 p.m. ET. If you see any lightning or hear any thunder, get indoors immediately

Friday evening will have scattered storms under warm, muggy conditions. Temps will be in the low and mid-80s.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be warm and muggy. Make sure your air conditioning is working and your home is well ventilated. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will be hazy, hot and humid, again. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible, again.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and calmer. Lower humidity with afternoon temps in the middle 80s.

The heat is back on, Monday and Tuesday. Daytime temps near 90 degrees with scattered afternoon showers and storms each day.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.