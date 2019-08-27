Metro Detroit weather: Mapping out the rest of your week

DETROIT - A cold front is pushing through this afternoon and that will be our final rain chance through about 3 p.m.

Then, we get late afternoon sunshine and temps that may warm quickly into the low 80s. It will be gusty with winds SSW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph here and there and that warm air with some humidity will make it feel like the mid 80s if you have any plans outdoors, so drink lots of water!

Wednesday

A brief shower or two around midnight around Metro Detroit, but skies clear again overnight and lows will dip down into the upper 50s to low 60s into Wednesday morning. We should see sunshine for the first half of the day but the winds will be cranking WSW 10-25 mph and that will drag lake enhanced cloud cover and nothing more than a few afternoon sprinkles tomorrow.

Highs will get into the mid or even upper 70s if we get a few cloud breaks mid to late afternoon.

Thursday, Friday

Thursday looks splendid with 50s in the morning and mid 70s through the afternoon with a blend of sun and clouds. It's still a little breezy and more importantly, it will be comfortable.

A weak cool front Friday morning brings rain chances pre-sunrise and then mostly sunny to partly cloudy and more of those mid 70s.

Labor Day weekend

The Holiday Weekend looks very, very nice with 50s for lows and 70s for highs and mostly dry all the way through Labor Day. Again, a brief morning shower Sunday early and then partly to mostly sunny much like what we saw and felt last weekend in Metro Detroit.

