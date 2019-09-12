Metro Detroit weather: Marginal risk for severe storms Friday

We are seeing a few gaps in the cloud deck allowing for a little bit of blue sky or sunshine here and there around Metro Detroit, but most of the rest of your day will remain mostly cloudy and cooler.

There will be an isolated shower or two this afternoon but again, it's mostly dry with lower 70s and a nice cooling breeze NNE 5-15 mph gusting this afternoon 15-20 mph. Conditions will be dry for your evening plans and the start of your Friday.

Friday

Metro Detroit will be under a threat for stronger storms again Friday. We should get through the first half of the day without much trouble, but anyone traveling west or north will run into these showers sooner. It looks like the main window or chance for stormy weather will be 2pm to 6pm.

It will be partly sunny, breezy, muggy, and warmer tomorrow with highs into the lower 80s feeling a few degrees warmer as some may see heat indices near 90°F. A cool front moves through during the afternoon and evening sparking what could be some strong storms.

We are under a Marginal Risk for a few storms producing gushing downpours, deadly lightning, and damaging winds. The good news is, we expect to start clearing the storms just before Friday Night High School Football games. Stay tuned!

Weekend

Your Lions weekend is looking fantastic with a cooler conditions Saturday morning waking up mainly in the upper 50s. There will be a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances from Sunday are gone, allowing Metro Detroit to warm into the lower 80s. And, it looks mostly dry most of next week with rain chances possible toward the end of next week.

You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

