Metro Detroit weather: Marginal risk for severe storms later today

DETROIT - We get very little relief from the heat overnight as your Wednesday morning temperatures around Metro Detroit are in the muggy 70s.

We expect to see a good amount of sun producing intense heat during the first half of the day today and the NWS has extended the Heat Advisory until 10 p.m. Wednesday for most of Metro Detroit. This means highs in the upper 80s and more likely lower 90s, will feel like upper 90s to triple digits into the afternoon with warming winds SW 5-15 mph gusting over 20 mph at times.

Storm chance Wednesday afternoon, evening

Clouds will be on the increase as a cold front moves closer and closer this afternoon and evening. We may see a few storms firing up with the intense heat of the afternoon around 4 or 5 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has SE Lower Michigan in a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms which is a low risk, but we could see a few storms producing wind gusts of 50-60 mph in addition to dangerous lightning. More showers and storms are likely as that cold front moves through late tonight and overnight.

Thursday forecast

We should be dodging showers Thursday morning, and may have some lighter showers around through the first half of tomorrow. But, we will have broken the heat! Cloudy with showers and morning temps in the upper 60s and then only partly sunny and highs in the mid 70s tomorrow. Again, we expect a dryer second half of the day tomorrow and a dry day Friday.

Friday forecast

Friday will be on the cooler side, and it looks like the cooler air will stick around for a little while. Lows start in the 50s to near 60 degrees and then only mid 50s with partly sunny skies.

For the weekend ahead, we should miss out on most of TS Gordon moisture. It will be mostly cloudy Saturday with temps in the low to maybe mid 70s. Some lighter rain will hit our South Zone late, late Saturday into early Sunday. We may see a few lighter showers around Metro Detroit on Sunday with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.