Metro Detroit weather: Mild, delightful today; rain later this week

DETROIT - Happy Wednesday, Motown! Welcome to hump day; last one of April 2019.

We start with chilly conditions but end up with a delightful day. Enjoy the mild and warm weather the rest of the work week because it becomes cooler, grayer and wetter this weekend

Wednesday morning will be partly cloudy and chilly. Students will need their jackets and sweatshirts to stay warm at the bus stop or outdoor morning recess. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunrise is at 6:39 a.m. ET.

Wednesday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. It becomes milder with highs near 65°F.

Wednesday evening becomes cooler under fair skies. Dry conditions as you go to and from dinner or other activities. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Sunset is at 8:25 p.m. ET.

Wednesday night becomes cooler under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer. Great day to get the garden started and boats prepped. Highs will be near 70°F.

Thursday night and Friday morning will have mostly cloudy skies and a rain showers. Friday afternoon will be brighter and mild with highs in the low and middle 60s.

Saturday and Sunday become cloudy with a chance of rain. Great day for indoor activities with high temperatures below average; only in the 50s. Families who do you go outside will be their jackets and windbreakers stay warm.

